Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 83210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Northern Graphite Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$11.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative return on equity of 137.14% and a negative net margin of 151.33%. The company had revenue of C$5.53 million during the quarter.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

