Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NWN. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northwest Natural from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $38.39. 286,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,591. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.99 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 85.53%.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 12.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

