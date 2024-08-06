Novavax (NVAX) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Novavax has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novavax Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. 2,517,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,447,418. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,312 shares of company stock worth $866,212. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

