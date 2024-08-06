Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTR. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.58. 1,686,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,012,000 after buying an additional 570,912 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,578 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after buying an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,816,000 after buying an additional 50,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,309,000 after buying an additional 2,050,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

