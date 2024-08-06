Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. 2,070,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,852,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTLY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.05 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.96.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oatly Group

Oatly Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $544.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.