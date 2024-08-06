Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

ZEUS traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,110. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $40.39 and a twelve month high of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $483.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.25 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

