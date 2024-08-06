Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13).

NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 273,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,558. The firm has a market cap of $254.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMER. StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

