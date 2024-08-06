Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Raised to $44.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OMCL opened at $40.00 on Friday. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -86.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 248.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 121.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

