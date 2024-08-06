OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Price Reaches $0.0999 on Exchanges

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. OmniFlix Network has a market cap of $25.05 million and $105,182.99 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0999 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniFlix Network Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.0904149 USD and is down -14.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $227,941.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

