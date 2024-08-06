Optimism Trading Down 21% Over Last Week (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Optimism has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00002275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $242.71 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Optimism Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,187,596,466 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

