Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 1.7%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.84 and last traded at $129.98. Approximately 1,783,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,394,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.