Paltalk (PALT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%.

Paltalk stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 million, a P/E ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.84. Paltalk has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.19.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Paltalk from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

