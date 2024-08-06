PAVmed (PAVM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed Stock Performance

Shares of PAVmed stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. 10,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,344. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.65. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of PAVmed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAVM

PAVmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.