Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.42.

PEB opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $174,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,242.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 179,518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 350.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 44,273 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,798,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165,576 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

