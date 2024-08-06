PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.50.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
