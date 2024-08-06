PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHYGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for PGIM Global High Yield Fund (NYSE:GHY)

