Piper Sandler Raises Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $100.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. CL King assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.10.

Shares of MMSI traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.78. 263,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,320. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $90.60.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 19.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

