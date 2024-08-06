Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $235.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.95 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insider Activity at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,469,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,664.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

