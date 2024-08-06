Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at B. Riley

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE PLYM traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $23.42. 275,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,650. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.26%.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,949,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,053,000 after purchasing an additional 809,570 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,935,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 286,434 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at about $6,088,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 208,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 44,205.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 119,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

