Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.95% and a negative return on equity of 97.36%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million.

Poseida Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PSTX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. 549,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,430. The stock has a market cap of $303.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

