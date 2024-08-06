Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$43.06.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of POW stock opened at C$37.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$32.33 and a 52 week high of C$40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 90.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.67.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.03. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5839161 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

