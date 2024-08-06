Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading Down 7.5%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.87 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Approximately 761,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 331,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.21).

Power Metal Resources Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £18.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,512.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.16.

Get Power Metal Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,293.93). Company insiders own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.