Powerfleet (AIOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:AIOT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. 823,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,495. The company has a market capitalization of $524.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.69. Powerfleet has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.67.
Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Monday.
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
