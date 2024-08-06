PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.45. 1,229,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.96 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day moving average of $134.63.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

