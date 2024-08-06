Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post earnings of ($2.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. On average, analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $942.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

