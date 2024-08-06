Pro Reit (PRV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$25.70 million for the quarter.

Pro Reit Price Performance

Pro Reit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Pro Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

