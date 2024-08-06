Prom One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.90 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $93.37 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.12 or 0.00009025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.09135028 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $3,041,185.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

