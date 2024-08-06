ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.00

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $98.83, with a volume of 1060281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.83.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average of $97.58.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after buying an additional 796,585 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 125,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

