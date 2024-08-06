PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.18.

Get PTC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PTC

PTC Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

Shares of PTC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,484. PTC has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in PTC by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PTC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.