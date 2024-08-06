PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.18.
In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in PTC by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PTC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
