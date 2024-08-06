Qifu Technology (QFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.38 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.80%. On average, analysts expect Qifu Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.76. 406,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,396. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. Qifu Technology has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

