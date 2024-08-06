Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.46 to $5.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $597.5 million to $601.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.15 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.28-1.36 EPS.

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.10. The stock had a trading volume of 779,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys has a 1-year low of $131.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.41.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,450. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.