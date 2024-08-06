Quantum (QUA) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010114 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,816.44 or 0.99586359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011900 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

