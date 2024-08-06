QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $165,208.62 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $165,208.62 and $773.97 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198905 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $627.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

