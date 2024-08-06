Ready Capital (RC) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Ready Capital to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ready Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. 1,090,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,175. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $11.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

