Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$8.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Real Matters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Real Matters from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.38.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$513.61 million, a PE ratio of -59.30, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$4.43 and a twelve month high of C$7.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,514.40. 4.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

