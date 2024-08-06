Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,164,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

