Reef Market Cap Hits $24.50 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Reef has a total market cap of $24.50 million and approximately $13.15 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.
Reef Coin Profile
Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,821,409,581 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official website is reef.io.
Reef Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.
