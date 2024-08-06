Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $1,240.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,097.05.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,071.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $765.28 and a twelve month high of $1,115.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,043.43 and a 200 day moving average of $983.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.