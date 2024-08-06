Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 6th (ADBE, ADTN, AEP, AKYA, AME, CBRL, CG, CHT, DFY, DLX)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 6th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $97.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $96.00.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$47.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$48.00.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$21.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$23.00.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. SVB Leerink LLC currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

