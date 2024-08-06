RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.
RGC Resources Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of RGCO stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 17,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,740. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $201.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.16.
RGC Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RGC Resources
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.