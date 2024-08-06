RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

RGC Resources Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of RGCO stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 17,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,740. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $201.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.16.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

