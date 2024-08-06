Robert B. Callahan Sells 1,000 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Powell Industries Price Performance

POWL stock traded up $11.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,534. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.57. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.51 and a twelve month high of $209.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Powell Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Powell Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Powell Industries

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.