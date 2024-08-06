Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,030,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,967. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,285.39% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. Roblox’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,708,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,712,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955 in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 392.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 666,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

