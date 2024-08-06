ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Shares of ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 204428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get ROK Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ROK Resources

ROK Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$45.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$20.93 million for the quarter. ROK Resources had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ROK Resources Inc. will post 0.034375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ROK Resources

(Get Free Report)

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROK Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROK Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.