Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Shares Up 9.2%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.26. 9,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 33,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Rubellite Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised Rubellite Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a market cap of C$142.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.41.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.03. Rubellite Energy had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of C$29.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 0.4750958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

