Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Position Cut by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 62.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 13,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $1,646,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,162,820.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $1,646,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,162,820.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,136 shares of company stock valued at $10,265,181. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on R. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Ryder System Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE R traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.46. 114,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.06. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $143.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.98%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

