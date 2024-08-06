SALT Price Hits $0.0145 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, SALT has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $1,350.19 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009804 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,867.45 or 1.00294480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01625974 USD and is down -9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,605.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

