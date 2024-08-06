Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given New $11.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.3% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 670,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 39.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 306,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

