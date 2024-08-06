Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

SAND traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,493. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.13. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,452,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after acquiring an additional 434,460 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,048,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 242,554 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,086,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 796,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $6,537,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

