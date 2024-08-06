Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.72

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.72 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.37). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.37), with a volume of 369,295 shares traded.

Sareum Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.23 million, a PE ratio of -483.33 and a beta of -1.03.

About Sareum

(Get Free Report)

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.