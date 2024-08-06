Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:SSL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 759,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,546. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Sasol has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 53.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 352,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 122,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Sasol by 7,100.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

