Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,792,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 259.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,696,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,220 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after buying an additional 487,140 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,292,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.61. 2,582,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,611. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

